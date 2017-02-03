US Economy Adds More Jobs in January Than Expected

U.S. employers hired briskly in January and more Americans joined the workforce, suggesting the labor market still has room to grow after years of expansion.

Jobs outside of farms increased a seasonally adjusted 227,000 in January, the best gain since September, the Labor Department said Friday.

Meanwhile, an increase in the share of Americans working or actively seeking work caused the unemployment rate to rise to 4.8% from 4.7% a month earlier, though it remained relatively low. The development suggested the labor market's steady expansion in recent years may be encouraging some Americans who gave up job searches to return to the market.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted a gain of 174,000 jobs and a 4.7% unemployment rate in January.

The report portrayed a labor market that carried momentum into 2017 as the Trump administration took office. The economy added a monthly average of 187,000 jobs in 2016, extending a historically long stretch of job growth following the severe 2007-2009 recession. Job growth over the past three months averaged 183,000.

But the report also offered signs that the labor market may not be as tight as previously thought, and that it has yet to reach full speed.

Workers' wages, for example, rose only modestly after signs of a pickup last year. The average hourly earnings of private-sector workers climbed 3 cents, or 0.12%, from December, below the 0.3% gain expected by economists. Wages grew 2.5% in the 12 months through January--big enough to cover higher consumer prices, but a modest gain historically.

Many economists had expected a bigger wage gain due to minimum wage increases that took effect in 19 states at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, the share of Americans with jobs or actively looking for ones--the labor-force participation rate--rose to 62.9% in January from 62.7% in December. Even with the increase, the rate remains near the lowest level since the 1970s.

The steady hiring could reassure the Federal Reserve that the economy continues to strengthen as the central bank prepares further increases in its benchmark interest rate. The Fed, which increased the rate the past two Decembers, has indicated it may boost the rate modestly several times this year.

But modest wage growth coupled with the increase in the labor force may be signs the job market has room to improve--and that employment may not yet be at what the Fed considers the economy's maximum sustainable level. Gauging the level of labor-market slack in part hinges on whether millions of Americans in their prime working years will come off the sidelines and enter the labor market. Labor-force participation has failed to pick up significantly throughout the jobs expansion, though it has stabilized since late 2015.

A broad measure of unemployment and underemployment, which includes discouraged workers who have stopped looking and those in part-time jobs who want full-time positions, stood at 9.4% in January, up from 9.2% in December.

Last month's job gains were spread across a range of industries.

Retailers added 46,000 jobs, led by clothiers. Construction employment grew by 36,000, a significant pickup from the industry's 2016 trend. Jobs in finance and professional services also grew healthily.

Meanwhile, growth in the healthcare sector slowed to 18,000 last month. Manufacturing payrolls barely increased and government payrolls declined.

By Josh Mitchell and Ben Leubsdorf