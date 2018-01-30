Super Bowl LII: Eagles fans expected to outnumber Pats fans 3 to 1

Philadelphia Eagles fans are expected to outnumber New England Patriots fans three to one during Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis this weekend, according to a new report from online ticketing service, TicketIQ.com

“At this rate, it could basically be an Eagles home game,” Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ.com told FOX Business.

Lawrence added that while demand for tickets has been mediocre, prices are still at historic highs, driven by eager Eagles fans who want the team to bring home its first Lombardi trophy.

“The cheapest tickets are now around $4,000, which is about 50% more expensive than the same point last year,” Lawrence said.

Overall, the 2018 market for Super Bowl tickets has been another example of the “slow ticketing,” where ticket owners stretch out the sale for several months, which essentially blocks out the secondary market.

“It’s similar to what Taylor Swift did for her Reputation tour,” he said.

StubHub, another ticketing service, said its “get-in” price has actually dipped below $3,000 over the weekend, for the first time, with the average ticket costing $5,581.

Cameron Papp, StubHub communications manager, said that while ticket buyers are coming from all 50 states and 17 countries, 14% of the company’s sales are coming from Pennsylvania, with Massachusetts trailing at 11%.

“Super Bowl ticket sales on StubHub are up 56% compared to this same time for last year’s matchup,” Papp told FOX Business, adding that the most expensive ticket sold was for $22,000.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LII is 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.



Here’s a seven-day chart of Super Bowl ticket prices from 2010-2018, according to TicketIQ.

