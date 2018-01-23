Trump's 'America First' tariffs are insignificant, Nissan Chairman says

Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday President Trump’s new “America First” tariffs are insignificant.

“I think it’s not something major in my opinion. It’s more symbolic than anything else because we are talking about relatively minor items. We are not talking about major tariffs,” Ghosn told the FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria,” during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Trump administration on Monday announced steep tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machine aimed primarily at Asian manufacturers. Although Trump angered trade partners, Ghosn said he’s not expecting a response from China.

“Obviously, I know we are also talking about NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement], for example. Obviously something which is very important for all car makers, we are waiting to see what’s going to exactly be the outcome of the negotiation,” he said.

As the next round of NAFTA negotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canadian officials kick off, Ghosn, who also serves as chairman and CEO of French automaker Renault, added certainty is key.

“What we want to see is visibility and something that is really going to show us the path for the next 10 to 20 years,” he said.