Detroit Auto Show: The best cars, trucks and SUVs

The 2018 Detroit auto show opened a new front in the pickup truck wars, as each of America’s three major automakers revealed new models both large and small.

Trucks and SUVs accounted for two-thirds of the 17.2 million new vehicles sold in the U.S. last year, and the lucrative truck segment accounted for a sizable share of industry profits. In a battle to win over customers, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler’s (FCAU) Ram introduced fresh full-size pickup trucks, while Ford (F) unveiled its midsize Ranger that will return to market in 2019.

Automakers also brought next-generation SUVs, sedans and sports cars to the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Here are some of the highlights: