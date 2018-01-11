Fmr. McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi: Technology is cheaper longer-term than minimum wage

Former McDonald’s USA (MCD) CEO Ed Rensi said on Thursday the restaurant industry is a bellwether for the state of play in America’s minimum wage small businesses.

Continue Reading Below

“People are going to get eliminated because technology is cheaper over the long-road than what is minimum wage,” Rensi told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Minimum wage increases took effect in 18 U.S. states in earlier this month, and has already impacted some casual dining chains.

Red Robin, on Monday, announced it would eliminate bus boys at 570 locations in an effort to save an estimated $8 million over the course of 2018.

The CEO of Jack in the Box, on Tuesday, said he is considering replacing cashiers with automated kiosks. Wendy’s (WEN), in 2016, announced it would offer self-ordering kiosks.

“We’ve confused what minimum wage is with a living wage. It’s not a living wage,” Rensi said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald’s is also rolling out kiosks in 2,500 locations, but has vowed to not replace cashiers.