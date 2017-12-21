Spicer on Tom Hanks’ Trump snub: ‘The Post’ should be used to open dialogue with White House

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, while discussing Tom Hanks’ new movie, told the FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria,” Americans should rally to support President Donald Trump, after the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, if asked, he would likely turn down the opportunity to attend a White House screening. .

“I will tell you this right now,” Spicer said to the FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell on “Mornings with Maria, “if President Obama called me today and said ‘hey come mow my lawn,’ I’d do it because I think that there’s something that we all should come together as Americans and want to support our leaders, our elected officials, Republican [or] Democrat.”

The Post, on the top secret Pentagon Papers, is directed by Steven Spielberg, and stars Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee, the former editor of the Washington Post, and Meryl Streep as Katherine Graham, the first female publisher of a major American newspaper. In Spicer’s opinion, Hanks should use the issues highlighted in the film to lead a discussion with President Trump.

“I think the idea that it’s become cool to say I won’t even show up to see the President of the United States is a sad commentary on where we are,” Spicer said. “I think that for people like Tom Hanks, who I think is a great film producer and director-- he should take the lead maybe say, you know what? I want to go talk to the president about these important issues that were brought up in my movie in The Post.”