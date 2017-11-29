NBC's firing of Matt Lauer should leave sexual predators very nervous: Kennedy

Long swirling rumors were met with swift action this morning as NBC News announced they were firing “Today” show icon Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct with a coworker.

Savannah Guthrie broke the news this morning as soon as she hit the air.

I feel for Savannah Guthrie, and I can tell you from what we've been through here at FOX, particularly with Roger Ailes, reconciling the love, admiration and gratitude with someone you know well with the horrible pain they may have caused others is incredibly difficult. Guthrie went on to say she’s heartbroken for Lauer and commends the bravery of the woman who's come forward.

The New York Times and other outlets have reportedly been working on pieces detailing Lauer's exploits, and the one thing we knew with utter certainty at FOX, as the world was gleefully basking in the downfall of Ailes and others as though they were unique to this building, this was happening everywhere. There is no joy in another titan crashing to earth, and the only certainty is there are other powerful, predatory creatures who will join the growing list of cads, and they are very, very nervous.

