This is the best city to retire

Are you already dreaming of warm weather and sandy beaches when it comes to your retirement? Well, many retirees are now swapping their visions of paradise for the city streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Steel City” has been named the best metro area to retire, according to a new report by Bankrate.com, despite its poor ranking for local weather.



“Oftentimes people focus their retirement search on warm weather locations, but there are many important factors to weigh when it comes to where to live in your later years," Taylor Tepper, a Bankrate.com analyst said. "Sun and sand are great, but finding high-quality medical care and an affordable cost of living are important, too.”



Bankrate.com reviewed 50 metro areas for retirement and found that Pittsburgh’s low crime rate, cost of living and “high friend factor” helped the city secure the No. 1 spot, with cities like Boston, Los Angeles, Denver and Providence, R.I. comprising the rest of the top five metro areas.



Additionally, in 2015, Pittsburgh was listed among the 11 “most livable cities in the world,” according to The Economist’s Global Livability Ranking. The region is also a hub for technology firms like Google, Apple, Bosch, Facebook, Uber, Nokia and IBM, which all have offices there. The area is also home to 68 college and universities, including Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh.



The worst city to retire? According to Bankrate, it’s sunny Riverside/San Bernardino, California, despite its high scores for nice weather. The area, which is located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, had the lowest score for cultural vitality, public transit and health care. Other metro areas such as Memphis, Louisville, Buffalo, N.Y. and Indianapolis also ranked at the bottom of the list.

Here’s a look at Bankrate’s top 10 best places to retire in America

1. Pittsburgh

2. Boston

3. Los Angeles

4. Denver

5. Providence, Rhode Island

6. Minneapolis

7. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida

8. Phoenix

9. Austin, Texas

10. Dallas

