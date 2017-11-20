NFL is dead in red states as anthem protests hurt football

During an NFL game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders held in Mexico City, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the American national anthem, but stood for the Mexican national anthem. President Trump even weighed in on the incident, tweeting “Great disrespect!”

According to former Detroit Lions linebacker Caleb Campbell, there is a double-standard in Lynch standing for one national anthem and not the other.

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

“If you’re going to fight injustices and you’re going to sit or kneel for injustices here in America, listen…injustice is injustice no matter where you’re at so, you know, while you’re kneeling for injustices here in America, let’s also kneel or sit for the injustices that Mexico clearly has in their home country.”

Reputation Management Consultants Chair Eric Schiffer agreed, telling the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto, “You’re talking about a justice system, police brutality on steroids in Mexico, so it was a globetrotting hypocrite in Marshawn Lynch to do this in my opinion.”

Campbell sees what Lynch did as working against what former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was trying to do when he began kneeling during the national anthem.

“I think what Marshawn did, it almost undermined all of the work that Colin Kaepernick has done.”

Eric Schiffer sees Lynch’s actions as hurting the NFL’s already severely damaged reputation, particularly in red states.

“It’s just another reason the NFL is dead in red states, they should remove red from the logo, it’s crazy,” Schiffer said on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”