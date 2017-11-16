Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is hurting the NFL: Fmr. Miami Marlins pres.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to war with the National Football League and Commissioner Roger Goodell over a proposed contract extension for the league’s top official.

Jones, considered one of the most powerful owners in the NFL, denied reports suggesting several of the owners have expressed interest in voting him out of the league.

“I've had not one, not one, inkling of communication from the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous, and that's about where that is,” Jones told the Dallas radio station 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday.

In an interview with FOX Business’ Trish Regan, former Miami Marlins president David Samson said the Dallas Cowboys owner is making some valid points, but he may be going about it in a way that is hurting himself and the league.

“He had no inkling on Tuesday, well guess what, the sun came up on Wednesday and Thursday. I think he has an inkling now. But I think there is a long way to go between what the NFL is saying they’ll do and what they’ll really do,” Samson said.

Jones voiced concerns over Goodell’s reported salary raise from $30 million to $49.5 million per year. Goodell is also said to be asking for lifetime use of a private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family.

Samson said Jones should have addressed the commissioner’s contract extension with the compensation committee and NFL owners.

“What’s [Jones] doing? The NFL needs to focus on the field. They need to get their house in order and stop with all this front page news,” he said.