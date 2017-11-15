Viacom, Charter Communications renew distribution agreement

Viacom Inc. (VIAB) and Charter Communications Inc. announced Wednesday they have agreed to a multi-year renewal and expansion of their distribution relationship.

The companies also said they will partner to co-produce original content and collaborate around advanced advertising. Viacom’s Paramount Television and Charter will produce the programming, while Viacom will distribute it internationally and to domestic markets, under the agreement.

With the renewal, Charter will provide Spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks, which include Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, Spike (Paramount Network), VH1, TV Land and CMT, on the Spectrum Select tier across its systems, the company said.