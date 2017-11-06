Apple, Citigroup, Twitter: Inside Saudi Prince's US investments

The arrest of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on allegations of corruption has sent shock waves throughout the investing community as the billionaire is considered one of the richest and most influential investors in the world, doing business with the likes of Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Michael Bloomberg.
Continue Reading Below
The prince controls the investment firm, Kingdom Holding, which owns stakes in several big U.S. companies including Citigroup (C), Apple (AAPL), Twitter (TWTR) and 21st Century Fox (FOXA), which is the parent of FOX Business and FOX News.
Here’s a look at five well-known U.S. businesses that bin Talal’s company holds stakes in, according to his holding company.
-
1. Apple
Since 1997, KHC has maintained a significant investment in Apple.
-
2. Twitter
In 2011, KHC acquired a substantial position in Twitter. According to the company website, KHC believes that social media “will fundamentally change the media industry landscape in the coming years and Twitter will capture and monetize this positive trend.”
-
3. Citigroup
Citigroup has been a core investment for KHC since 1991. The company states on its website that, “following KHC’s successes in the Saudi Arabian banking sector, the company identified Citicorp as an undervalued company with strong brand assets and significant potential for growth.”
-
4. 21st Century FOX
KHC also owns a stake in 21st Century Fox, the parent company of the FOX Business Network, which was a part of News Corporation until it was spun off into a separate listed company in 2013.
-
5. The Plaza
KHC began investing in The Plaza in 1995 and holds a controlling interest in the hotel. Previous owners include Conrad Hilton and President Donald Trump.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT