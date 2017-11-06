Apple, Citigroup, Twitter: Inside Saudi Prince's US investments

The arrest of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal on allegations of corruption has sent shock waves throughout the investing community as the billionaire is considered one of the richest and most influential investors in the world, doing business with the likes of Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Michael Bloomberg.

The prince controls the investment firm, Kingdom Holding, which owns stakes in several big U.S. companies including Citigroup (C), Apple (AAPL), Twitter (TWTR) and 21st Century Fox (FOXA), which is the parent of FOX Business and FOX News.

Here’s a look at five well-known U.S. businesses that bin Talal’s company holds stakes in, according to his holding company.

