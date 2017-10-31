Bryan Cranston may lose jobs for Trump comments: Joy Villa

Before the 2016 presidential election actor Bryan Cranston said he would move to Canada if Donald Trump were elected president.

Though Trump won the election, the actor remained in the country, he changed his tune a bit recently.

“It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” Cranston told The Hollywood Reporter, though he said he didn’t vote for Trump. “To that person I would say, ‘[expletive] you.’ Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

Joy Villa, singer and Trump campaign advisory board member, called the comments “very unexpected.”

“I was hoping more people would come out this year because the president’s doing so well for the economy, small businesses, things are doing well,” she told Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria”. “So, for him to be brave enough to say, ‘listen, I didn’t like him, I didn’t vote for him, but I want him to do well,’ is really good, because if the president fails, America fails.”

Villa predicted Cranston will face backlash in Hollywood over his comments

“Oh, they’re going to bash him. I mean, you can’t even be slightly pro-Trump in those circles, I know. In Hollywood it’s ‘you hate Trump and you’re with the group.’ If you say, ‘well, let’s give him a chance,’ they shun you. So he may lose some jobs, even for saying something so conservative as that.”