Clear Channel aids FBI in Las Vegas shooting investigation

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, is using its local arm to partner with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Las Vegas Metro Police, in the ongoing investigation of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history that took place along the Las Vegas strip last Sunday.

“We’re starting an information campaign, seeking the true knowledge as to what happened in the events leading up to and involving this incident,” said FBI Special agent Aaron Rouse during a press briefing on the shooting Friday. Law enforcement continues to probe whether the shooter, Stephen Paddock, worked alone or had help, as well as a motive.

Billboards will be featured throughout the Las Vegas area with the slogan “If you know something, say something”, said Rouse, who included the 1-800-CallFBI tip line.

“This is critical for us.....we have not stopped and will not stop until we have the truth,” he added.

This is not the first time Clear Channel has become involved in high profile crimes. “Clear Channel Outdoor began a formal relationship with the FBI 10 years ago as a result of a conversation with the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA)”, Clear Channel’s Jason D. King tells FOX Business. The company donates the billboards, which function as “iPads on a stick” and does not receive payment, King noted.

During the past decade, the two have partnered on high profile crimes including the investigation of the Boston Marathon Bombings in 2013 and are working within Nevada to crackdown on human trafficking. “Over this 10 year period, passersby who saw our digital billboards have called in tips that led to the apprehension of over 50 wanted fugitives” said King referencing a letter from the FBI reviewed by FOX Business.

On October 1st, Paddock killed 58 concert goers as he fired multiple rounds into the crowd attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino (MGM). He then took his own life, according to the authorities.

The mass shooting has reignited the debate over gun control and sparked the potential banning of bump stock devices. Paddock used the device, which accelerates the rate of fire, in targeting his victims.

The National Rifle Association has said the devices should be "subject to additional regulations".