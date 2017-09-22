Navy sailor jailed for submarine photos: Hillary Clinton committed more serious acts

Former US Navy sailor Kristian Saucier-- who was sent to prison for taking photos inside a nuclear submarine -- has been released from prison and put under house arrest.

Saucier pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized possession and retention of national defense information and was sentenced to one year prison, 6-months of house arrest, 100 hours of community and $100 fine. He told FOX Business, based on what he did, the punishment was unfair.

“I take responsibility for what I did—I made a mistake when I was a young guy—I was 22 at the time. And I took some pictures because I was really proud of the job that I did in the military and I wanted to be able to remember it,” Saucier told Ashley Webster on Varney & Co. Friday. “I think the punishment issued out to me was a little extreme but I was willing to accept it—that’s why I plead[ed] guilty.”

At issue for Saucier is that “punishment isn’t doled out evenly,” and people like Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and Huma Abedin have committed more serious acts.

“I’m not trying to minimize what I did, I made a mistake, but the photos I took were confidential, which the lowest tier of classification is,” he said. “Whereas the information they mishandled was top secret SEI which is the highest-- and I got a year in prison and she was allowed to run for President and there doesn’t appear to be any kind of punishment for what they did.”

Saucier could have faced a heftier sentence but his lawyer used the Clinton defense, however he believes his military track record was a deciding factor in the decision.

In June, the Trump administration denied a request to pardon but Saucier is still hopeful President Trump will “make right by it,” and added that there is a petition on Helpkrissaucier.com, to review his case.

“I served my debt to society. I did my year and that’s why I waited to speak out about it,” he said.