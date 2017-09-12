Jacksonville, Florida Pizza Hut threatens Irma-fleeing employees

A Pizza Hut restaurant in the path of Hurricane Irma allegedly threatened to punish employees who evacuated too early and missed shifts for the storm.

In a post on Twitter, a Pizza Hut employee shared a photo of a memo with instructions on hurricane procedures.

The printout stated Pizza Hut employees can’t evacuate more than 24-hours before the storm and must return within 72 hours.

Pizza Hut wants its minimum wage employees to risk their lives for corporate profits. (@KatiSipp) pic.twitter.com/r8rwb3O7I6 — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) September 11, 2017

Florida Retail Federation President Scott Shalley told the FOX Business Network’s Dagen McDowell on Mornings with Maria on Tuesday even though it’s a “black mark” for the restaurant, it’s inconsistent with what has been seen throughout the industry at large.

“I worked with retailers all week at the largest level and the smallest locally-owned shops and really the theme throughout has been compassion for their employees and the safety of their employees,” he said.

Pizza Hut said in a statement posted to its website on Monday, “We absolutely do not have a policy where team members can return from a disaster.”