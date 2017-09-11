Rudy Giuliani on September 11 attacks: Terrorism harder to detect today

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani described the state of America’s security on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

He told FOX Business while the U.S. is better off as far as the scope of attacks and prevention, the country is still living through the same things that caused September 11.

“This is a very determined enemy and we are still in that war,” Giuliani told Dagen McDowell on Mornings with Maria. “It isn’t like Pearl Harbor or some historical situation where that’s over and the enemies are our friends now. We are still living through the same things that caused September 11. If anything they’ve proliferated in terms of the number of places where these terrorist groups are represented. So we have to remember September 11 because it’s not just remembering, it’s realizing the reality of what we are facing right now.”

Giuliani said it al-Qaeda, ISIS and splinter terrorist groups make threats tougher to detect.

“If you’re planning an attack of massive proportions by and large you are going to leave fingerprints and you’re going to pick it up. But when you’re doing one of these attacks where you use the people they already have in place, you motivate them, you help train them and you set them off. That’s easier for the terrorists to accomplish without being detected and it’s actually remarkable that we detect as many of them as we do but the chances of doing it diminish,” he said.