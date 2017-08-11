Ezekiel Elliott's suspension could cost Cowboys star nearly $2M

Star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s bank account will take a sizable hit if his NFL-imposed six-game suspension for league conduct policy violations remains intact.

Elliott, 22, has a base salary of $1.584 million for the 2017 NFL season. Since he was suspended without pay, Elliott will forfeit $559,192 in base salary.

Moreover, since Elliott has already received $16.350 million in total signing bonus, he will have to repay the Cowboys roughly $240,000 per game missed. If Elliott misses six games, he’ll owe the team $1.44 million.

Aside from his initial financial losses, the suspension voids the guarantees on Elliott’s four-year, $24.9 million contract. In other words, Elliott could lose out on millions if he were to suffer a career-ending injury during the reminder of the deal.

He’ll forfeit $559,192 in 2017 salary and a possible $1.44M in signing bonus repayment. His $8.15M in guarantees will also void. https://t.co/5QLtfsUut6 — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 11, 2017

The NFL suspended Elliott on Friday after a year-long investigation into allegations that he physically abused his former girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, in July 2016. While Elliott was never arrested or charged with domestic violence, the NFL’s personal conduct policy empowers Commissioner Roger Goodell to impose penalties regardless of criminality, if a player is determined to have violated league rules.

“After reviewing the record, and having considered the views of the independent advisors, the commissioner determined that the credible evidence established that Elliott engaged in conduct that violated NFL policy,” the NFL said in a press release.

Elliott is expected to appeal the NFL’s decision. With a successful appeal, Elliott could see his suspension partially or entirely reduced. At present, he is slated to miss the first six games of this season.