Leon Panetta warns on North Korea: China is either with us or against us

In an appearance on the FOX Business Network on Friday, Former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta identified North Korea as one of the biggest threats to the United States.

“There’s a number of flashpoints in the world, dangerous flash points in the world that’s confronting our country and challenging our national security. Probably the most dangerous right now is North Korea because they are developing an ICBM and they are continuing to try to develop a miniaturized nuclear weapon. They are trying to develop a delivery system for those nuclear weapons,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

On handling the threat, Panetta said China needs to step up its efforts to slow down North Korea’s nuclear program.

“Every administration tries to hope that ultimately China will come to its senses and put pressure on North Korea to do the right thing. Frankly, China needs to know that they’ve either got to be part of the team or ultimately there will be a regime change and it will happen regardless of what China does, so they are either with us or they’re against us,” he said.

