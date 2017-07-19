O.J. Simpson deserves his parole, says former prison guard

"Guarding the Juice" author Jeffrey Felix tells FOX Business’ Kennedy that former football star and actor O.J. Simpson is in a “bad frame of mind” after learning the media would be covering his parole hearing.

“He knows all the media hype about him is negative. So, he feels that this administration is fostering a circus-like environment for his parole hearing, and they’re exploiting him,” Felix said.

He noted that this time around, Simpson’s parole hearing would be handled by the more conservative board versus the liberal one Simpson saw last time.

“The last time he saw the southern board which is way more liberal…this time he’s going in front of the northern board,” he said.

The northern board is also much smaller. It will be comprised of four members who will be required to reach a unanimous decision.

Felix told FOX Business that if Simpson is denied parole he can be given a one to five year mandated time before his parole will be revisited.

Felix said that Simpson has been nothing but a role model inmate and enjoyed the time he got to spend with the prisoner while serving as a guard at Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center.

“O.J. deserves his parole,” he said.