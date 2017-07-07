OKC Thunder's Andre Roberson mocked for $14 tip on $500 bill

A pair of Oklahoma City Thunder players mocked teammate Andre Roberson on Twitter early Friday after Roberson purportedly tipped $14 on a $500 bill just days after signing a new contract.

Continue Reading Below

Roberson initially drew criticism after TMZ Sports posted a photo of his bill after a trip to a bar in Austin, Texas, where he left a $13.97 tip on a $487 tab. The 25-year-old NBA veteran signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the Thunder earlier this month.

Roberson defended himself on Twitter, stating that he “shouldn’t have had to tip” because “it was just a bottle at a bar…there was no service.” The reaction drew some lighthearted jokes from Roberson’s teammates, Steven Adams and Enes Kanter.

Shouldn't have had to tip you it was just a bottle at a bar ...there was no service ..now I can see if it was a club! You Reaching bro — Andre Roberson (@FlyDre21) July 6, 2017

We just out here tipping more than $13

😂🤙🤙🤙 — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) July 7, 2017

Hahaha oh no!! Don't do that to him like that plz 😂😂 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) July 7, 2017

“We just out here tipping more than $13,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

Kanter, the Turkish-born center best known for his public feud with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, chimed in as well.

A former first-round draft pick, Roberson has spent his entire four-year NBA career with the Thunder. He had a career year during the 2016-17 season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.