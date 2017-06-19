BOC Aviation to Buy 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10 Jets

Boeing Co. (BA) Monday said BOC Aviation Ltd. (2588.HK) has signed an initial pact to buy 10 of the latest Boeing planes in an order valued at US$1.25 billion at list prices.

BOC Aviation, the Hong Kong-listed aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China Ltd., will buy the Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets after securing internal approvals, Boeing said in a statement. Boeing didn't disclose the exact sale price but customers typically extract discounts of nearly 30% over listed prices of planes.

BOC Aviation is among the first customers for the latest variant of the single-aisle Boeing jets that was officially launched on Monday at the Paris Air Show. Boeing has received orders and commitments for 240 MAX 10 jets, it said. Other customers will be announcing their orders throughout the week, it said.

June 19, 2017 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)