Predators-Penguins Stanley Cup Game 6 tickets reach record highs in Nashville

Hockey fans are paying record prices on the secondary market to see the Nashville Predators try to stave off elimination at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, according to data from SeatGeek.

Continue Reading Below

With the Penguins leading the Predators 3-2 in the series, seats at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the pivotal elimination game are selling for an average price of $2,116 on SeatGeek, the secondary market ticket aggregator. That’s the highest price SeatGeek has ever tracked for an NHL game, surpassing the previous record of $1,928 for Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks.

It is also higher than the price of any NBA game SeatGeek has ever tracked, according to SeatGeek analyst Chris Leyden, exceeding the $1,946 average price tag for Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals.

Tickets have actually gotten more affordable since the Penguins’ 6-0 blowout victory over the Predators in Game 5, with the median listing price for tickets dropping 12% since Thursday night. As of Friday afternoon, the “get-in” price for the cheapest available Game 6 ticket was $1,517.

Predators fans have been wildly enthusiastic throughout the NHL’s championship series. While Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena played host to Game 5, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena hosted a sold-out watch party. Multiple Predators fans have been ejected from the arena for throwing catfish onto the ice during Stanley Cup games.

Nashville will attempt to tie the series on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and force a decisive Game 7.