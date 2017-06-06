America's civil liberties are under attack: KSM interrogator

James Mitchell, author of ‘Enhanced Interrogation,’ says the terrorist considered the mastermind behind the 9/11 attack believed extremists would use America’s religious freedoms and political correctness to their advantage.

“Immigrants would move into the country, feed themselves on our welfare system while they spread their Jihadi message and then when the time is right, rise up and attack within,” Mitchell said of a conversation he had with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, aka KSM, around the 2004-05 time period.

In an interview with the FOX Business Network, Mitchell said the terrorist predicted an increase in lone wolves and small group terrorist attacks.

“I’m paraphrasing -- this obsessive political correctness act as a cloaking device that would allow people to come into our country and spread this Islamic ideology, and setup the kind of networks that would be required to pull of terror attacks without ever breaking any of our laws."

In his discussions with more than a dozen terrorists, Mitchell, who water boarded three 9/11 suspects, explained that the system in which the Islamic ideology is taught in the Salafist sect makes recruiting new members into a terrorist organization easier..

“There is actually a piece of malware that’s embedded so to speak in the ideology itself. And that is, that Allah has already declared an unending war against nonbelievers, and that it’s the responsibility of every Muslim, everywhere in the world to defend Islam, to attack his enemies, and to spread through Sharia by requiring that people convert, subjugate themselves, be enslaved or be slaughtered,” Mitchell said.

This belief, along with the notion “that there’s this open-ended mandate to do this that’s not constrained by the historical context in which the person wrote those documents that, that applies now as equally as it did then,” gives way to a false narrative enabling the recruitment of “young people in the Jihadist lifestyle,” Mitchell added.

On Saturday, three jihadists rammed pedestrians with a vehicle on the London Bridge before taking to the streets wielding knives, which left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

The attack comes less than a month after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured more than a hundred others.

When asked why people of the Islamic faith believe it is a religion of peace, Mitchell said KSM told him ‘The world will be at peace when everyone has converted to our version of Islam, been subjugated as second-class citizens, enslaved or slaughtered. So, Islam the way I practice it is spreading peace throughout the world.’