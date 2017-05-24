Odell Beckham, Nike reach record NFL shoe deal: reports

Star New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and sports apparel giant Nike Inc. agreed this week to the largest shoe contract an NFL player has ever received, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

Beckham’s deal with the brand is worth about $5 million annually over five years, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported. That total is purportedly twice as larger as Nike’s previous largest deal with an NFL player. Aside from wearing Nike footwear and apparel, Beckham will reportedly serve as a brand spokesman in campaigns beyond the football space.

NiceKicks.com, a sneaker news website that first reported the agreement, said the deal was worth $29 million over five years, with incentives that could increase Beckham’s take to $48 million over eight years.

Nike representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the contract.

Beckham re-signed with Nike after the brand purportedly engaged in a bidding war with German apparel brand Adidas, its top rival in the industry. Nike had the right to match any offer by Adidas, which is one of several brands that have emphasized celebrity partnerships with influencers like Kanye West.

Beckham, 24, is entering is fourth season with the Giants. The franchise will pay him about $1.8 million in 2017 and more than $8 million in 2018, after it exercised a fifth-year option in his rookie contract.