Aaron Hernandez's Murder Conviction Vacated by Judge

A Massachusetts judge opted Tuesday to erase former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd from his criminal record, the Associated Press reported.

Judge Susan Garsh sided with Hernandez’s lawyers, who argued the first-degree murder conviction should be removed from the former NFL tight end’s record because he died before his appeal was completed, as held by longstanding Massachusetts legal tenant called “abatement ab initio.” The judge said the legal precedent was binding.

Prosecutors had argued that Hernandez’s death was not grounds to void his sentence because it occurred as a result of a “conscious, deliberate and voluntary act.”

Hernandez was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19, days after he was acquitted of a separate 2012 double murder. He was serving a life sentence in connection to Lloyd’s murder.

Legal experts told FOX Business last month that a vacated sentence would act as de facto protection for Hernandez’s remaining assets, because civil cases would hinge on the notion that Hernandez was already found legally liable for murder.

At present, it’s unclear if Hernandez will be able to recover back pay from the NFL or the Patriots. The organization voided the majority of Hernandez’s $40 million contract shortly after his initial arrest.