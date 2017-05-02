Made-in-China Hoverboard Blamed for Deadly Pennsylvania Blaze

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Monday warned the public to immediately cease use of a Chinese-manufactured, self-propelled “hoverboard” that authorities identified as responsible for a deadly fire in Harrisburg, Pa.

Continue Reading Below

After a month-long investigation, CPSC officials confirmed a charging LayZ Board Hoverboard ignited and caused a blaze that killed two young girls during the Pennsylvania house fire last March. More than 3,000 LayZ Boards have been imported from Shenzhen, China to the United States, the CPSC said.

“Due to the fire hazard posed to consumers of all ages by these hoverboards, CPSC is urging the public to stop charging and stop using their LayZ Board,” the CPSC said in a statement. “Consumers who choose to dispose of their hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery. CPSC is also asking the public to share this warning with friends and family so that no one else is injured by them.”

More on this... Are Hoverboards Safe? Feds Urge Caution After Deadly Pennsylvania Fire

The warning comes more than one year after the CPSC issued a recall of more than 500,000 lithium-ion battery charged hoverboard units due to safety concerns. The recall affected 10 retailers.

Scott Wolfson, the CPSC’s communications director, told FOX Business in March that the Harrisburg incident would mark the country’s first-ever fatality related to a hoverboard fire. The organization has investigated more than 60 hoverboard fires since late 2015.

“Not everyone responded to the recall,” Wolfson told FOX Business. “Even though it was an early 2016 announcement, we would still recommend that consumers check their hoverboards. If they haven’t taken advantage of it yet, it’s not too late.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Government officials previously urged the public to check hoverboards for a “UL 2272” certification before purchase. The certification identifies hoverboard brands that meet federal fire safety standards.

The LayZ Board Hoverboard is not listed on the UL online certification database, nor does it appear to be available for sale through major online retailers like Amazon and eBay.