Fox News Announces Executive Appointments

Bill Shine, Co-President of FOX News Channel (FNC) since August 2016, has resigned and will leave the company after helping the transition over the next few weeks, announced Rupert Murdoch, Co-Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox Inc. on Monday.

“This is a significant day for all at FOX News,” Murdoch said. “Bill has played a huge role in building FOX News to its present position as the nation’s biggest and most important cable channel in the history of the industry. His contribution to our channel and our country will resonate for many years.” Shine has been with FOX News since its inception over 20 years ago.

Jack Abernethy remains Co-President of FOX News and CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Other executive appointments were also announced: Suzanne Scott, Executive Vice President becomes President, Programming of FOX News Channel. Scott has been with FOX News since 1996, serving in all production and creative areas.

In addition, Jay Wallace, Executive Vice President of News becomes President, News of FOX News Channel. Jay also joined FOX News in 1996.

“Suzanne and Jay are recognized industry leaders. They have both played a large part in assembling the deepest bench of talented broadcasters and journalists. They will lead FOX News to an even more successful future,” Murdoch said.

Additional appointments include:

Brian Jones, Executive Vice President of FOX Business Network becomes President, FOX Business Network, reporting to Scott and Wallace.

Amy Listerman, formerly CFO of Scripps Networks Interactive, takes up her new responsibilities as CFO of FNC today.

Kevin Lord, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, will take on the additional duties as Head of Compliance, reporting to Gerson Zweifach, Chief Corporate Counsel of 21st Century Fox.