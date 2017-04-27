Bikers for Trump 'on the Defense' at UC Berkeley in Case of Coulter Protests

A motorcycle group led by a South Carolina chainsaw artist is ready to take action on the University of California Berkeley after conservative commentator Ann Coulter cancelled her speech on the campus Thursday.

"We are certainly not looking for a fight... We are here on the defense, not the offense," Chris Cox, Bikers for Trump founder told the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney.

The motorcycle enthusiast, who also assisted during inauguration day protests, met with police and local law enforcement this morning to discuss their plan of action going forward, he said.

"From what I understand, any rumors that they've been told to stand down will be squashed today. They are not going to allow this disobedience, they are not going to allow the ski masks we've been seeing around the country, so we still have a presence here at Berkeley today," he said.

Despite this, Cox doesn’t expect protests to get out of hand.

"We don't want to do anything that is going to give us a public relations black eye. We've stayed within the framework of the law and I intend that [protesters] will continue to stay within the framework of the law," he said.