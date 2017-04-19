Actor John Ratzenberger: Blue Collar Workers Should be Called ‘Essential Workers’

Actor John Ratzenberger said Wednesday he believes parents should be more supportive of their children going to a vocational school, instead of a liberal arts college.

“They [parents] think if their child goes on to be a brick layer or a welder that somehow they’re not as intelligent as the kid that went on to a four-year liberal arts college,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

Ratzenberger said the path for an apprentice plumber, electrician or carpenter, for example, is more difficult than a four-year college, but the reward is greater.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to be making a lot more money too,” he said.

The former “Cheers” and “Toy Story” actor explained why the term “blue collar” worker should be replaced with “essential worker.”

“If every actor or everybody in the media, sports, celebrities, disappeared tomorrow, our families would be sad but that’s about it—the world would carry on just fine. But if all the electricians, welders, carpenters, truck drivers decided not to go to work for one day, civilization would grind to a halt. So I always use the term essential worker…Without them we don’t exist, frankly,” he said.

