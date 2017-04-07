FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, Ann Coulter Weigh in on Equal Pay

Our partners at Moneyish spoke to some influential female voices, including FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo and commentator Ann Coulter, about what equal pay means to them.

Being tough, talented and successful isn’t enough. Or is it?

Women earn $430,000 less than men during their careers. That’s because for every $1 a man earns, a woman earn just $0.79, according to data from the White House. And while this is significantly better than the 1960s, when women earned just 60% of what a man earned, at this rate of change, it will take females until 2059 to earn pay equity with their male counterparts.

The reasons for the wage gap are hotly debated — discrimination, career choice, negotiating prowess — but one thing is clear: The pay gap hits even the most prominent women in the world, including award-winning media celebrities, CEOs, best-selling authors and entrepreneurs. Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence discovered she’d been paid “much less” than her male counterparts for “American Hustle” when Sony emails were leaked in 2015; Marissa Mayer’s replacement at Yahoo will make double the salary she did.

To read the full article, go to Moneyish.