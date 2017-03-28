'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer Teaming with Tech on 'Revolutionary' Cure for Small Business

“Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer says he has the cure to ailing expense issues -- especially when it comes to small business.

Continue Reading Below

The entrepreneur told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney he just made a deal with touch-screen company, Harbortouch, to add revenue systems into touch screen monitors.

“What we are doing,” he said, “is revolutionary.”

POS, or point of sale systems, are typically transactional according to Taffer, but the new revenue system will have the ability to track new customers and hold frequency and spend-building programs.

“It’s the first time ever a POS system will actually build revenue,” he said. “Revenue cures everything in the business world.”