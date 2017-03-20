What's On Our Radar, March 20, 2017

It’s a big week for Washington D.C. and the Trump administration. Here’s what’s on today’s agenda.

FBI Testifies

First up, FBI Director James Comey is set to testify on Capitol Hill over the investigation in to whether the Trump campaign had any ties to Russia, the election and its outcome. Also in the spotlight is Trump’s unfounded claims that former President Obama wiretapped him during the election at Trump Tower. President Trump went on a tweeting rampage this morning to defend his claims:

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Supreme Court

Also on Capitol Hill, Trump’s pick for Supreme Court Justice, Neil Gorsuch, begins his multi-day confirmation hearings. For Trump, Gorsuch’s confirmation is a chance to fulfill a key campaign promise: to leave his mark on the courts for generations to come. A right-leaning conservative, Gorsuch has sided with religious freedom and a pro-life stance in the past. Democrats will fight tooth and nail to block his approval, especially since Republicans refused to approve Obama’s pick for Supreme Court last year.

