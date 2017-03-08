What's On Our Radar March 8, 2017

Health care, WikiLeaks and the FCC; here’s what’s On Our Radar today:

AHCA Sick?

Fallout continues to grow in the wake of the GOP’s American Health Care Act. Endorsed by Trump, the Obamacare replacement still faces opposition from conservative groups and lawmakers. Just today the AARP came out against the AHCA, saying, “this bill would weaken Medicare's fiscal sustainability.” Drug maker Eli Lilly had this to say about it.

I, Spy

A massive document dump by WikiLeaks shows that the CIA has been using smartphones, TVs and other devices to spy. Major companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Samsung were all being used. Now many are asking: what can these companies do to ensure security?

Net Neutrality in Question

Today, the Federal Communications Commission’s new Chairman Ajit Pai will testify in front of a Senate committee to discuss net neutrality. Pai has made his intentions clear to go after current rules, which were passed under Obama’s administration. It’s good news for Republicans and major providers, like Verizon (VZ), which opened service providers up to stricter regulations.

Did You See This?

On International’s Women’s Day, check out this behind-the-scenes footage of the 2017 Girls Inc. annual luncheon!

