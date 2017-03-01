What's On Our Radar, March 1, 2017

Trump's speech, Snap Inc. and the Fed. Here's what's On Our Radar for today:



New Tone for Trump?

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, striking a new presidential tone. In an effort to unify lawmakers and the American people, Trump assured that he will keep his promises. Infrastructure, health care, jobs, tax reform, business and the economy remain in focus for a Trump White House.

Why So Beige?

The Fed Beige Book is being released today. It's a report of anecdotal information about the economy gathered from the 12 Federal Reserve district banks. The Fed weighs the book as it prepares to raise interest rates at its next policy-setting meeting in two weeks. The market will be sure to react and with 21K in the Dow's sights, anything can tip investors one way or the other.

Face Swap This!

Oh Snap! The biggest tech IPO since Facebook in 2012, Snap Inc. (parent of Snapchat) will be getting its stock priced after the close today. Investors have some concerns over the mainly millennial-used social media platrform, but with an evaluation estimated upwards of $19 billion, all eyes and filters will be on the app!

Don't Miss This!

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin sits down with Neil Cavuto! From Trump’s speech to tax reform, Neil gets insight on the President’s economic agenda.