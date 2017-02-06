What's On Our Radar, February 6, 2017

Super Bowl, immigration and the troops. Here's what's On Our Radar today:

One For The History Books

America tuned in to Superbowl LI as the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in a stunning comeback. Of course the commericals were also in focus, with Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) Budwesier Super Bowl immigration ad gaining the most social media traction -- over 95,000 mentions according to Talkwalker, a social data intelligence company. Also, Tom Brady thought he lost his jersey.

Blocked!

A federal judge in Seattle issued a ruling late Friday delaying Trump’s immigration ban executive order. A federal appeals court refused to reinstate the order, asking for more briefings. Attorneys are scrambling for their deadline today and the ban remains in question. Our President expressed his own opinion on the matter, questioning the judge who made the decision.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Trump Today

At ease! President Trump is heading to MacDill Air Force Base in Florida today for a meet and greet with troops, and to talk foreign relations, military spending and America’s safety.

Don't Miss This!

