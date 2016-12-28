The Ultimate Champagne Buyers' Guide

On Our Radar

Pop the Champagne! This New Year’s Eve, millions of people around the globe will be pouring themselves a glass of cold bubbly.

In the U.S. alone, about 40% of all Champagne bottles are sold in the last quarter of the year, reports the Wine Institute. In 2015, the Champagne industry hit a record high of $5.34 billion, according to the BBC.

Most Versatile

As you get ready to cheer at midnight, which Champagne should you buy? Check out FOXBusiness.com’s Ultimate Champagne Buyers’ Guide video above and some highlights below.

Premium Bubbly

Moët  & Chandon Imperial Brut is your most versatile Champagne. Made from over 100 wines, the $45 bottle pairs well with white fish, chicken, fruit or any of those New Year's Eve appetizers. Also, check out the festive holiday bottle.

Want something a little more premium?

Champagne Alternative

Pour a glass of Perrier-Jouët or the Belle Epoque 2007. Light, bright, crisp with magnolia and honeysuckle flavors as well as hints of pear and peach notes. It is aged over six years to further refine the great vintage. For $149 a bottle, you can ring in the New Year with class.

Another Round?

Looking for a Champagne alternative? The Chandon Sparking Wine is perfect. Blended flavors of apple, pear and hints of almond are refreshing and bright. Or pop open the special Rebecca Minkoff holiday bottles for $25.

