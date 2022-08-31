Personal loans for veterans: What to know

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Some lenders help support veterans, military personnel, and their families by offering them special personal loan products or extending more favorable rates and repayment terms. It’s fairly common for active service members to be able to receive support if they struggle to pay back their loans during active military service.

You can use a veteran loan (which is a type of unsecured personal loan) to help you navigate difficult financial times, pay for an upcoming move, or cover medical bills. Whether you have good or fair credit, here are some veteran loans to consider.

3 personal loans for veterans and military members with good credit

If you have a good credit score, you’ll have plenty of borrowing options. While not all lenders offer special benefits for veterans, many have programs or incentives available for all borrowers, including veterans.

Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), eligible service members can receive a low interest rate of 6% or less each year for debt they incurred before entering active duty. Reservists can receive that rate for debt they incurred before they received their notice of active duty.

These three Credible partner lenders offer personal loans for veterans and military members with good credit.

Axos Bank

Highlight: Axos doesn’t charge prepayment penalties if you pay off your loan early, and it offers large loan amounts.

Axos doesn’t charge prepayment penalties if you pay off your loan early, and it offers large loan amounts. Eligibility requirements: Available in all 50 states; does not disclose minimum income requirement

Available in all 50 states; does not disclose minimum income requirement Loan amounts: $10,000 to $50,000

to $50,000 Minimum credit score: 700

700 Veteran benefits: While it’s not a direct benefit, Axos partners with philanthropies to help strengthen financial literacy among military members.

LendingClub

Highlight: If you use a LendingClub personal loan to pay off credit cards or other debt, you might get a lower rate if you let LendingClub pay up to 12 creditors directly.

If you use a LendingClub personal loan to pay off credit cards or other debt, you might get a lower rate if you let LendingClub pay up to 12 creditors directly. Eligibility requirements: Available in all 50 states; no minimum income requirement

Available in all 50 states; no minimum income requirement Loan amounts: $1,000 to $4,000

$1,000 to $4,000 Minimum credit score: 600

600 Veteran benefits: This peer-to-peer lender can provide a loan decision in minutes and fund loans in about two days.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Highlight: Marcus offers discounts for setting up automatic payments and will also pay your creditors directly if you’re using the loan for debt consolidation.

Marcus offers discounts for setting up automatic payments and will also pay your creditors directly if you’re using the loan for debt consolidation. Eligibility requirements: Available in all 50 states; minimum income of $30,000 per year

Available in all 50 states; minimum income of $30,000 per year Loan amounts: $3,500 to $40,000

$3,500 to $40,000 Minimum credit score: 660

660 Veteran benefits: All borrowers who make 12 consecutive on-time payments can defer one monthly payment interest-free.

3 personal loans for veterans and military members with fair credit

If you only have a fair credit score (or even a bad credit score ), many lenders work with borrowers with lower credit scores and can help you meet your financial and personal goals. These three Credible partner lenders offer personal loans for veterans and military members with fair credit.

Avant

Highlight: Funding is quick — as soon as the next business day if you’re approved by 4:30 p.m. Central time on a weekday — and the lender also offers an autopay discount.

Funding is quick — as soon as the next business day if you’re approved by 4:30 p.m. Central time on a weekday — and the lender also offers an autopay discount. Eligibility requirements: Available in all states except CO, IA, HI, VT, NV, NY, and WV; minimum income of $1,200 monthly

Available in all states except CO, IA, HI, VT, NV, NY, and WV; minimum income of $1,200 monthly Loan amounts: $2,000 to $35,000

$2,000 to $35,000 Minimum credit score: 550

550 Veteran benefits: Avant accepts P.O. boxes for military members, while civilian borrowers must have a physical residence to qualify. Avant won’t charge late fees or nonsufficient fund fees during active service.

Upgrade

Highlight: Upgrade offers an autopay discount and can fund the loan within a day of clearing necessary verifications.

Upgrade offers an autopay discount and can fund the loan within a day of clearing necessary verifications. Eligibility requirements: Available in all states except West Virginia; does not disclose minimum income requirement

Available in all states except West Virginia; does not disclose minimum income requirement Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Minimum credit score: 560

560 Veteran benefits: Upgrade offers all borrowers free credit monitoring and educational resources.

Upstart

Highlight: Upstart offers a wide range of personal loan amounts and can fund the loan in as soon as one business day.

Upstart offers a wide range of personal loan amounts and can fund the loan in as soon as one business day. Eligibility requirements: Available in all 50 states; minimum income of $12,000 per year

Available in all 50 states; minimum income of $12,000 per year Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

$1,000 to $50,000 Minimum credit score: 580

580 Veteran benefits: Upstart will consider borrowers with no credit score, and will evaluate education, major, and job history when making lending decisions.

Financial assistance and resources for veterans

If you’re a veteran who’s struggling financially and needs support, these are some resources you can turn to for help:

Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes — The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes organization offers financial assistance to veterans who were severely wounded in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The organization offers financial assistance to veterans who were severely wounded in Afghanistan and Iraq. Operation Family Fund — If a veteran was severely disabled while serving in Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom, they can apply for grants through Operation Family Fund . Grant funds help cover housing, vehicle repairs, medical bills, and emergency transportation.

If a veteran was severely disabled while serving in Operation Enduring and Iraqi Freedom, they can apply for grants through . Grant funds help cover housing, vehicle repairs, medical bills, and emergency transportation. Operation First Response — Operation First Response offers financial support to wounded veterans and their families while they navigate the VA claims process. Since this process can take a year or more, these funds can help cover immediate needs, like clothing, housing, groceries, and utilities.

offers financial support to wounded veterans and their families while they navigate the VA claims process. Since this process can take a year or more, these funds can help cover immediate needs, like clothing, housing, groceries, and utilities. USA Cares Emergency Assistance Program — Veterans struggling to cover their monthly bills can apply for a grant through the USA Cares Emergency Assistance Program , whose average grant award amount is $650.

Veterans struggling to cover their monthly bills can apply for a grant through the , whose average grant award amount is $650. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance/Housebound Assistance — This program assists veterans who receive a VA pension and who are either bedridden or need another person to support them with daily activities. Through this program, veterans may qualify for an increased monthly benefit amount through Aid and Attendance and Housebound Assistance .