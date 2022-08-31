Best private student loans of September 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

When you’re trying to figure out how to pay for college, it’s best to apply for federal loans first. These loans come with low interest rates and generous federal protections, like income-driven repayment plans and possible student loan forgiveness.

But federal loans may not cover the full cost of your education, so private loans are a great way to fill in any gaps in your financing.

Credible lets you compare private student loan rates from multiple lenders, all in one place.

8 best private student loans

If you’re looking for the best private student loans, these eight Credible partner lenders are a good place to start.

Ascent: Best for no cosigner

Ascent offers a non-cosigned loan to eligible students with no credit score that meet the credit score requirements, with or without two years of credit history.

Minimum credit score: 540

540 Maximum loan amount: $400,000 for credit-based loans and $20,000 for non-cosigned loans

Citizens: Best for multi-year approval

MBA and law students can borrow up to $225,000, and medical students can borrow between $180,000 and $350,000, depending on their degree.

Minimum credit score: 720

720 Maximum loan amount: $150,000 for undergraduate and graduate students

College Ave: Best for flexible repayment options

Repayment options include fixed/flat monthly repayment, full monthly payment, and interest-only as well as options for forbearance and full deferral.

Minimum credit score: Does not disclose

Does not disclose Maximum loan amount: Up to 100% of the cost of attendance. Lifetime maximum loan limit varies based on your credit history and degree.

Custom Choice: Best for no fees

Custom Choice doesn’t charge any fees on its loans, including late fees or prepayment penalties.

Minimum credit score: Does not disclose

Does not disclose Maximum loan amount: Up to $99,999 annually, but the cumulative loan amount can’t exceed $180,000

EDvestinU: Best for rate discounts

EDvestinU offers an optional autopay discount and a cosigner release after 36 months.

Minimum credit score: 750

750 Maximum loan amount: $200,000

INvestEd: Best for Indiana residents

These loans are available to students either living in or attending school in Indiana. Additionally, the lender offers an autopay discount and a reward for on-time graduation.

Minimum credit score: 670

670 Maximum loan amount: Up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance, minus any other aid

MEFA: Best for fixed-rate loans

A fixed APR of 4.89% and up is available, including cosigner release after 48 months.

Minimum credit score: 670

670 Maximum loan amount: Up to 100% of the cost of attendance, minus any other financial aid received

Sallie Mae: Best for cosigner release options

If you apply with a cosigner, you’ll be eligible to apply to release them from the loan once you’ve graduated, made 12 on-time payments, and reached certain credit requirements.

Minimum credit score: Does not disclose

Does not disclose Maximum loan amount: Up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance

Other lenders to consider

The following lender isn’t a Credible partner, so you won’t be able to easily compare your rates with it on the Credible platform. But it may also be worth considering if you’re looking for a private student loan.

SoFi: Best for a fully online application

The entire application process can be completed online, even if you need to add a cosigner to the loan. SoFi also offers a 0.25% discount when you set up autopay, as well as an additional 0.25% rate discount for returning in-school customers.

Minimum credit score: Does not disclose

Does not disclose Maximum loan amount: Up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance

How Credible picked the best student loan companies

Credible evaluated private student loan lenders in 10 different categories to determine the best lenders for graduate student loans. This included interest rates, repayment options, terms, fees, discounts, customer service availability, as well as eligibility requirements and cosigner release options.

Can you get a student loan with a bad credit score?

Federal loans are funded by the U.S. Department of Education, and one of the advantages of taking out federal student loans is that most don’t come with a credit check. That means you can still qualify even if you have a bad credit score or little to no credit history.

But private loans are offered by banks and private lenders, and a credit check is required to determine eligibility. It can be difficult for borrowers with bad credit to qualify for private student loans.

If you’re unable to qualify on your own, most private lenders will let you apply with a cosigner. Just make sure to compare your options among different lenders.

For example, you may want to find out if your lender provides a cosigner release option, and how difficult it is to qualify for. Comparing your options is the best way to score the lowest rates and repayment terms on your private student loans.