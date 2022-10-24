Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Emergency expenses can pop up when you least expect them to. Your car might break down and require repairs, or you may have to pay an unexpected medical bill.

If you don’t have an emergency fund, you’ll likely need to borrow money to get you through your financial hardship. Fortunately, even if your credit isn’t where you’d like it to be, it’s still possible to get a hardship loan with bad credit .

What is a hardship loan for bad credit?

A hardship loan for bad credit is a type of personal loan with lower credit score requirements. Also known as an emergency loan , you can use a hardship loan to cover a variety of expenses. Depending on your situation, you might put the funds toward car repairs, home repairs, a sudden move, unexpected travel or any other expense you didn’t see coming.

Most personal loans are unsecured, so you won’t have to provide collateral for the loan. Lenders consider your credit score when determining what interest rate to offer you. So if you have bad credit, you’ll likely pay a higher interest rate to borrow money compared to someone with good credit.

12 best bad credit hardship loans of November 2022

It can be difficult to qualify for a hardship loan with bad credit. But some lenders work specifically with low credit borrowers, which may make it easier to get approved for the funding you need.

These 10 Credible partner lenders offer hardship loans, each with a credit score requirement of 640 or less:

Avant

Minimum score: 550

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $35,000

Loan terms: 2 to 5 years

Best Egg

Minimum score: 600

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $50,000

Loan terms: 2 to 5 years

Happy Money

Minimum score: 600

Loan amounts: $5,000 to $40,000

Loan terms: 2 to 5 years

LendingClub

Minimum score: 600

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $40,000

Loan terms: 3 or 5 years

LendingPoint

Minimum score: 580

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $36,500

Loan terms: 2 to 6 years

OneMain Financial

Minimum score: None

Loan amounts: $1,500 to $20,000

Loan terms: 2 to 5 years

Reach Financial

Minimum score: 600

Loan amounts: $3,500 to $40,000

Loan terms: 2 to 5 years

Universal Credit

Minimum score: 560

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan terms: 3 to 5 years

Upgrade

Minimum score: 560

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan terms: 2 to 6 years

Upstart

Minimum score: 580

Loan amounts: $1,000 to $50,000

Loan terms: 3 to 5 years

Other bad credit lenders to consider

The following two lenders aren’t Credible partners, so you won’t be able to easily compare your rates with them on the Credible platform. But they may also be worth considering if you’re looking for a bad credit hardship loan.

Oportun

Minimum score: Does not disclose but may accept lower credit scores

Loan amounts: $300 to $12,000

Loan terms: Vary by state

Rocket Loans

Minimum score: Does not disclose but may accept lower credit scores

Loan amounts: $2,000 to $45,000

Loan terms: 3 or 5 years

Methodology

Credible evaluated the best personal loan lenders for bad credit hardship loans based on factors such as customer experience, minimum fixed rate, maximum loan amount, funding time, loan terms, and fees. Credible’s team of experts gathered information from each lender’s website, customer service department, and via email support. Each data point was verified to make sure it was up to date.

How to apply for a bad credit hardship loan

If you need a hardship loan to cover an emergency expense, follow these steps to apply for one:

Check your credit. First, you should find out if you actually have bad credit. Visit AnnualCreditReport.com to pull free copies of your reports from the three major bureaus. If you notice any errors or inaccuracies, dispute them with the correct bureau. Get prequalified. Some lenders will let you prequalify for a hardship loan before you formally apply for it. This process uses a soft credit pull, which won’t hurt your credit score. It’s a good idea to get prequalified with multiple lenders to see the best loan options that are available to you. Compare loan offers. To find out which loan is right for you, you’ll need to compare your loan offers. Look at the loan amounts, interest rates, repayment terms and funding times of all your options. Apply. Once you choose a lender, it’s time to complete the application. Be prepared to share basic personal and financial details. You’ll also need to submit documents like your ID and pay stubs. Sign your loan documents and receive your money. If you’re approved, you’ll sign your loan documents, promising to pay back your loan. Then, your lender will send you the funds, typically through direct deposit to your bank account. This might happen the same day, next day, or in a few days, depending on the lender.

Pros and cons of bad credit hardship loans

Just like all financial products, bad credit hardship loans come with benefits and drawbacks you should consider.

Pros of bad credit hardship loans

Can be used for a variety of expenses — Bad credit hardship loans are flexible. If you’re approved for one, you can use the funds to cover just about any unexpected expense.

Bad credit hardship loans are flexible. If you’re approved for one, you can use the funds to cover just about any unexpected expense. Fast funding is available — Many lenders offer fast funding so you can pay for your sudden expense right away. You might be able to receive the money the same day you get approved.

Many lenders offer fast funding so you can pay for your sudden expense right away. You might be able to receive the money the same day you get approved. May borrow a large amount of money — These types of loans can allow you to borrow thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars. This can come in handy if you have a large expense.

Cons of bad credit hardship loans

Can be expensive — Hardship loans may be costly. You’ll have to pay interest plus any lender fees, like origination fees.

Hardship loans may be costly. You’ll have to pay interest plus any lender fees, like origination fees. Must meet eligibility requirements — Even though you don’t need good credit to get a hardship loan, most lenders will require that you meet certain criteria. If you don’t, you may need to add a cosigner or look elsewhere for funding.

Even though you don’t need good credit to get a hardship loan, most lenders will require that you meet certain criteria. If you don’t, you may need to add a cosigner or look elsewhere for funding. May lower your credit score — A hardship loan can cause your credit to take a hit when you first apply for the loan and the lenders runs a hard credit check. But if you make your payments on time, every time, you can quickly recover or even improve your score.