How to get a $3,000 loan

At some point in time, you may need money to cover a smaller unexpected expense. If you don’t have the cash on hand, a $3,000 loan might be a good option.

While it may be more challenging to find a lender that offers loans for smaller amounts, it’s not impossible. Here’s how to get a $3,000 personal loan.

Where to get a $3,000 personal loan

You can turn to a number of places if you need a $3,000 personal loan.

Online lenders

First, explore online lenders that offer smaller personal loan amounts. Applying for a personal loan online is convenient, and you can usually receive your loan funds fairly quickly — as soon as the same or next business day after approval, in some cases.

Before you apply for a personal loan, it’s important to compare at least three to five different lenders. You can compare your prequalified personal loan rates from Credible’s partner lenders without affecting your credit.

Banks and credit unions

You may also be able to get a $3,000 loan from a bank or credit union. Check with your current financial institution — it may offer a rate discount for existing customers who apply for a loan. If you prefer face to face interaction, you can apply for a loan in person at your local branch. Some banks and credit unions also offer the option to apply online. And since credit unions are not-for-profit institutions, their loans may come with lower rates than loans from banks or online lenders.

How soon can you get a $3,000 personal loan?

If you need money quickly, some lenders offer same-day personal loans . But the exact time it takes to receive your loan funds depends on your application, finances, the time of day you apply, whether you need to provide more information or documentation, and how fast your bank processes the transfer.

For example, Credible partners with OneMain Financial, which may fund a $3,000 loan the same day your application is approved. Other Credible partners, like Avant and LendingPoint, may be able to send your funds as soon as the next business day.

Credible makes it easy to compare personal loan rates to find a $3,000 loan that works best for your situation.

How to get a $3,000 loan

If you’d like to apply for a $3,000 loan, follow these steps:

Check your credit score. Since lenders will review your credit when you apply for a loan, it’s important to know where you stand. Visit AnnualCreditReport.com to request free copies of your credit reports from the three main credit bureaus. Review each credit report carefully and dispute any errors or inaccuracies you find. This may help you increase your score and set yourself up for better rates and terms. Compare lenders and choose the right loan. Not all $3,000 loans are created equal. That’s why it’s in your best interest to shop around and find several options. Then, compare the interest rates, repayment terms, and fees so you can figure out the best personal loan for your unique situation. Complete the application. After you’ve chosen a lender and loan, fill out the application online or in person. You’ll likely need to submit some documents, like a government-issued ID or pay stubs. Double-check your work before submitting your application, as mistakes or missing information can delay the funding process. Wait for the funds. Upon approval, the lender will send you a loan agreement. Once you sign it, they’ll deposit your funds into your bank account. Depending on the lender, you may receive the funds the same day you apply, within 24 hours or a few business days, or in about a week.

Before you commit to a $3,000 personal loan, consider as many lenders as possible. This way you’ll find a loan that works well for your budget and needs. Credible makes it easy to compare your prequalified rates from multiple lenders that offer $3,000 personal loans in two minutes.

Can you get a $3,000 personal loan with bad credit?

When it comes to getting approved for a personal loan, your credit score is important. It affects the type of interest rates you may secure. In general, borrowers with good credit and excellent credit qualify for lower rates than those with bad credit.

The good news is it may be easier to get approved for a smaller personal loan with bad credit . Just keep in mind that you might have to settle for a high rate, which will make your loan cost more in the long run.

Unless you need the funds right away, it may make sense to improve your credit score before you apply for a $3,000 loan. This can help you increase your chances of approval, lock in more-competitive rates, and potentially save hundreds of dollars in interest.

Another option is to find a $3,000 personal loan that allows cosigners, and apply with a friend or family member that has good credit — this can increase your chances of getting approved for a loan with a lower interest rate. Just make sure your cosigner understands they’re responsible for covering your payments in the event you default.

How much will a $3,000 personal loan cost?

Several factors determine the cost of a $3,000 personal loan. A higher interest rate means you’ll have to dish out more money for it. On the flip side, a lower interest rate can mean your loan will be more affordable.

In addition to the interest rate, you might be on the hook for paying some fees. The most common personal loan fees include application fees, origination fees, late fees, and prepayment penalties. Take note that even though some lenders don’t charge any fees, they may offer you a higher interest rate instead.

Before you sign on the dotted line and move forward with a $3,000 loan, make sure you understand your rate and fees. Then, do the math and figure out exactly how much your loan will cost. This can help you budget for your loan payments accordingly and avoid unwanted financial surprises.

What’s the monthly payment on a $3,000 personal loan?

The amount you’ll pay for a $3,000 personal loan will depend on your interest rate and repayment period. Let’s say you have a good credit score in the 670 to 739 range. If you secure a 12.48% annual percentage rate, or APR, on a three-year, $3,000 loan, you’d have a monthly payment of $100 and pay $612 in interest or $3,612 total.

In comparison, if you have a fair credit score between 580 and 669 and land a 24.97% APR on the same three-year, $3,000 loan, you’d pay $119 per month, $1,292 in interest, and $4,292 total. In this case, having a better credit score would save you $680 over the life of the loan. That’s a lot of money you could put toward debt, savings, college, a vacation, a major purchase, or any other short- or long-term financial goal.

It's a good idea to use a personal loan calculator to figure out what your personal loan payment may be. You can plug in different interest rates and terms to determine the ideal option for your situation.

When you’re ready to apply for a $3,000 loan, Credible lets you easily compare personal loan rates from multiple lenders, all in one place.

Personal loan FAQs

Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about personal loans.

How fast can you get a small personal loan?

How long it takes to get a $3,000 personal loan depends on the lender and how quickly your bank processes transactions. In general, online lenders offer funding in fewer than five business days. Banks and credit unions usually take between one and seven business days.

Since many online personal loan lenders provide fast approvals, they’re your best bet if you’d like fast funding . Some online lenders might even be able to fund your loan the same day you apply, or the very next business day.

What can you use a personal loan for?

One of the most noteworthy benefits of personal loans is their flexibility. While some lenders might have restrictions, most will allow you to use the loan funds for just about anything. Some of the most common uses for personal loans include debt consolidation, home improvement projects, moving costs, medical bills, and emergency expenses.

Make sure you read your loan agreement carefully so that you know how you may use your funds.

What are the requirements for a personal loan?

Each lender has its own unique eligibility requirements for a personal loan. But most will require you to be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. They’ll also ask that you’re at least 18 years old and have a stable income that shows you can repay the funds you borrow.

Even though many personal loan lenders prefer a good credit history, some will lend to borrowers with fair or poor credit. These lenders may look beyond your FICO credit score and consider other factors, like your employment situation or education.

How do personal loans compare to credit cards?

While personal loans and credit cards can help you fund a variety of expenses, they do have some differences. A personal loan is likely a good option if you need to consolidate credit card debt, make a big purchase, or would like to protect your credit utilization, which can bring down your credit score if it’s too high.

You’ll be better off with a credit card if you want funds to make small, day-to-day purchases, you’re confident you can repay your balance in full every month to avoid interest, and you want to reap the benefits of cash back, travel points, and other perks. Credit cards aren’t a good long-term solution for carrying debt from month to month, as their interest rates tend to be higher than personal loan interest rates.