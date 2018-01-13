On Our Radar

U.S. military's Pacific Command says no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii

News Reuters

A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. The alert system is tested monthly, but on Friday Hawaii residents will hear a new tone designed to alert people of an impending nuclear attack by North Korea. The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady siren sound that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing in the middle of the alert to distinguish it from the other alert, which is generally used for tsunamis. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

A Hawaii Civil Defense Warning Device, which sounds an alert siren during natural disasters, is shown in Honolulu on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. The alert system is tested monthly, but on Friday Hawaii residents will hear a new tone designed to alert ... people of an impending nuclear attack by North Korea. The attack warning will produce a different tone than the long, steady siren sound that people in Hawaii have grown accustomed to. It will include a wailing in the middle of the alert to distinguish it from the other alert, which is generally used for tsunamis. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Expand

The U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Saturday there was no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii after a message was mistakenly sent to Hawaii residents' mobile phones warning them to seek shelter.

Continue Reading Below

A spokesman for the command said it "detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii" and that the message warning had been sent in error.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said she checked with the state agency that issued the alert and was told it was sent in error.

She then tweeted, "HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE."

Gabbard also tweeted the mistaken alert, which said: "EMERGENCY ALERT BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's Twitter account also said "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

Continue Reading Below

The incident occurred amid high tensions internationally over North Korea's development of a ballistic nuclear weapon. (Reporting by Phil Stewart, Richard Cowan and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments