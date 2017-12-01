Senators Steve Daines, Ron Johnson to support GOP tax reform bill

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana, one of several senators seen as pivotal to the fate of a Republican tax overhaul plan, said on Friday he would support the tax bill.

“After weeks of fighting for Main Street businesses including Montana’s farmers and ranchers, I’ve decided to support the Senate tax cut bill which provides significant tax relief for Main Street businesses” Daines said in a statement.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will also bacak the Senate tax bill, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited a Senate aide.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)