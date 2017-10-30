Trump expected to announce his choice for Fed chair on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice to chair the Federal Reserve on Thursday, a White House official said on Monday.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
