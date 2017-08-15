On Our Radar

Former Miss America running for Illinois attorney general

In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Erika Harold, Republican primary candidate for the 13th Congressional District of Illinois, talks to supporters in Champaign, Ill. Harold, a lawyer who is a former Miss America, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018. (John Dixon/The News-Gazette via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she's running for Illinois attorney general.

Erika Harold of Urbana on Tuesday announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.

Harold works as an attorney with the Meyer Capel law firm. The 37-year-old says in a statement that career politicians have "made it a nightmare for too many families in our state" and that Illinois needs a government that "works for them, not the powerful."

Harold serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality and is a commissioner on the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. She was the 2003 Miss America and in 2014 lost a GOP primary challenge for a U.S. House seat in south-central Illinois.

