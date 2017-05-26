Live: Hillary Clinton speaks at Wellesley College commencement

May and Trump reaffirm UK-U.S. trade commitment: May's spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. Leaders of the G7 meet Friday and Saturday, including newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France and Theresa May of Britain in an effort to forge a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump renewed their commitment to increase trade between the two countries during a meeting at the G7 summit in Italy, May's spokesman said.

"The president and the prime minister reaffirmed their commitment to increasing trade between the UK and the U.S., including a post-Brexit trade deal," the spokesman said. 

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by William Schomberg)

