A Samsung Group building evacuated on report of explosives: media

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo (Copyright Reuters 2017)

SEOUL –  A Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] office building in southern Seoul was being evacuated following a report of explosives being planted inside, South Korea's MoneyToday reported on Friday.

MoneyToday cited a safety announcement made inside the building. It was not immediately clear which Samsung building in Seocho, a southern district in Seoul, was reportedly being evacuated. Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment.

