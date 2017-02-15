Samsung Group leader Lee appears for hearing on arrest warrant

Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at the special prosecutor's office on Thursday on his way to a court hearing, before a judge decides whether to issue an arrest warrant over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.

Continue Reading Below

Lee did not answer reporters' questions as he made his way into an elevator at the office.

The hearing will take place at the Seoul Central District Court from 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)