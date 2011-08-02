Moody's Reaffirms Triple-A, Puts US on Negative Outlook

Moody's Investors Service reaffirmed the United States' triple-A rating but has put the country's credit rating on a negative outlook, which means the U.S. faces a one-in-three chance of a downgrade.

Moody's had already warned it would take this action. Standard & Poor's has already given the U.S. 50-50 odds of a downgrade if the government does not come up with a credible plan to cut the deficit by $4 trillion over the next decade, a sum Moody's has agreed with.

What is striking here is that Moody's also concurs with S&P which has already said the government's "acrimonious" fighting over deficit reduction is "detrimental" to the U.S.'s top-notch credit standing.

In a press release in announcing that it is reaffirming the triple-A rating, Moody's now says that "wide political differences that have characterized the recent debt and fiscal debate, if they continue, could prevent effective policymaking."

It also warned there is "a risk of downgrade if (1) there is a weakening in fiscal discipline in the coming year; (2) further fiscal consolidation measures are not adopted in 2013; (3) the economic outlook deteriorates significantly; or (4) there is an appreciable rise in the US government's funding costs over and above what is currently expected."

And it says a rise in interest rates would hurt the country's ability to meet its interest payments owed on US debt and hurt deficit reduction. "A rise in borrowing costs above and beyond what is now expected would threaten efforts at fiscal consolidation," Moody's said in a statement.

Here is Moody's full press release: New York, August 02, 2011 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the

Aaa government bond rating of the United States following the raising of

the statutory debt limit on August 2. The rating outlook is now negative.

Moody's placed the rating on review for possible downgrade on July 13 due

to the small but rising probability of a default on the government's debt

obligations because of a failure to increase the debt limit. The initial

increase of the debt limit by $900 billion and the commitment to raise it

by a further $1.2-1.5 trillion by yearend have virtually eliminated the

risk of such a default, prompting the confirmation of the rating at Aaa.

In confirming the Aaa rating, Moody's also recognized that today's

agreement is a first step toward achieving the long-term fiscal

consolidation needed to maintain the US government debt metrics within

Aaa parameters over the long run. The legislation calls for $917 billion

in specific spending cuts over the next decade and established a

congressional committee charged with making recommendations for achieving

a further $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction over the same time period.

In the absence of the committee reaching an agreement, automatic spending

cuts of $1.2 trillion would become effective.

In assigning a negative outlook to the rating, Moody's indicated,

however, that there would be a risk of downgrade if (1) there is a

weakening in fiscal discipline in the coming year; (2) further fiscal

consolidation measures are not adopted in 2013; (3) the economic outlook

deteriorates significantly; or (4) there is an appreciable rise in the US

government's funding costs over and above what is currently expected.

First, while the combination of the congressional committee process and

automatic triggers provides a mechanism to induce fiscal discipline, this

framework is untested. Attempts at fiscal rules in the past have not

always stood the test of time. Therefore, should the new mechanism put in

place by the Budget Control Act prove ineffective, this could affect the

rating negatively. Moody's baseline scenario assumes that fiscal

discipline is maintained in 2012, despite pressures for fiscal relaxation

that often precede general elections and the difficult negotiations that

are likely to arise due to the scheduled expiration of the so-called

"Bush tax cuts" at the end of that year.

Second, further measures will likely be required to ensure that the

long-run fiscal trajectory remains compatible with a Aaa rating.

Specifically, Moody's expects to see a stabilization of the federal

government's debt-to-GDP ratio not too far above its projected 2012 level

of 73% by the middle of the decade, followed by a decline. Such a pattern

would also support a smaller interest burden as a percentage of

government revenues than is now projected. Wide political differences

that have characterized the recent debt and fiscal debate, if they

continue, could prevent effective policymaking around that time. Measures

that further reduce long-term deficits would be positive for the rating;

a lack of such measures would be negative.

Third, recent downward revisions of economic growth rates and the very

low growth rate recorded in the first half of 2011 call into question the

strength of potential growth in the coming year or two. Continued very

low growth would make fiscal consolidation more difficult. As a result,

Moody's will also be monitoring the pace of growth as it relates to the

fiscal effort.

Finally, the US Treasury's cost of borrowing has remained low despite the

recent political uncertainties surrounding the debt limit and the

long-term fiscal outlook. While Moody's and economic forecasters

generally expect interest rates to rise over the next few years, a rise

in borrowing costs above and beyond what is now expected would threaten

efforts at fiscal consolidation. Such a development would also be

negative for the rating should it occur.

Moody's has also confirmed the Aaa ratings of certain US

government-guaranteed bonds issued by the governments of Israel and

Egypt, which had been on review for possible downgrade as a result of the