How Blockchain ETF Theme Could Rival the Internet

Blockchain technology could be as impactful as the internet. Investors who are interested in jumping in to this nascent industry can consider a targeted exchange traded fund play.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA: BLOK) utilizes an actively-managed approach to investing in the fast developing world of blockchain-based technology, allowing the fund’s portfolio managers to respond in real-time to valuations, company fundamentals and announcements that may impact the blockchain marketplace.

A blockchain is a decentralized database shared across all users that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets across a business network. This foundational technology is expected to pave the way for significant disruptions across many industries.

"Blockchains can have applications as well," Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs, said at the Inside ETFs 2018 conference. "People have only heard of one application - cryptocurrencies - so far, but there is many more to come."

For example, Magoon pointed to International Business Machines, which is looking into utilizing blockchain technology to track shipping around the world.

"Essentially what this is is a cloud-based data base that all the peers of this kind of chain can participate in and verify the transaction - cuts the middle man out if you will," Magoon said.

Magoon also argued that the new blockchain technology may provide greater cyber security for data and may cover industries from health care to financial transactions, among others.

